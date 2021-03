Subhead Governor opens session with positive outlook.

Gov. Ron DeSantis exits after delivering the State of the State address during the joint session of the Florida Legislature at the Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday. (IVY CEBALLO/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis formally launched the 2021 legislative session Tuesday with a State of the State address that touted the state’s actions during the covid-19…