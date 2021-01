Subhead Governor assures seniors they’ll receive covid vaccine booster.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the media Monday on the status of covid-19 vaccination rates in the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (BOB SELF/Florida Times-Union/TNS)

TALLAHASSEE — Seniors in Florida will get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Tuesday, even as frustration grows nationally over spotty supplies of the life-saving…