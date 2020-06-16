Covid-19 tests resume Tuesday

Body

Residents interested in knowing if they are asymptomatic carriers of the covid-19 virus can get a free drive-through test Columbia and Hamilton County during the next two weeks.

Testing is available for anyone who wants to get tested. No signs or symptoms are needed to be tested. Children can be tested with parental consent. No appointment is needed.

Testing is available from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., today, Tuesday, June 16, at Wilson Park downtown, 232 NE Hillsboro St., by the lake in Lake City.

Other nearby testing dates are as follows:

• Thursday, June 18, 9 am – 11 am Hamilton County Health Dept., 209 SE Central Ave, Jasper.

• Saturday, June 20, 9 am – 11 am Courthouse Annex, 135 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City.

• Tuesday, June 23, 9 am – 11 am Ft. White Community Center, HWY 47, Fort White.

• Thursday, June 25, 9 am – 11 am Hamilton County Health Dept., 209 SE Central Ave, Jasper.

• Saturday, June 27, 9 am – 11 am Wilson Park, 232 NE Hillsboro Street, Lake City.

Each individual will be asked to provide their last name, first name, address, date of birth and contact information, so adults should bring a photo identification. Everyone tested will be provided with after-testing instructions and information on how to obtain test results online. You will then be routed to a health care provider who will give you instructions. Testing is conducted by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for covid-19. You will remain in your vehicle. Each person to be tested should be seated next to a working window. Try to limit individuals in your vehicle to only those who need to be tested. There may be wait times.

Most tests will be a nasal swab. This may be slightly uncomfortable, but the test is quick and should take less than a minute. Antibody tests will not be available at this time.

Test results are not immediate. It may take up to 3-5 days for results. You will receive test results via the telephone number you gave at the time of screening or they may be available to look up on-line.

For more information please call 386-397-6676.