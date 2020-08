Subhead Michigan man faces weapon charges after passing weigh station.

Homemade explosive devices that looked like hand grenades were found on a Michigan truck traveling south on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning. (COURTESY ALACHUA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

WHITE SPRINGS — A Michigan construction truck was hauling destructive devices on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. After not stopping for an open weigh…