Christmas on the Square delivers normalcy and Christmas cheer

Subhead 36th annual event added spacing to normal features.

Santa Claus listens to a girl’s wish list Saturday at the 36th annual Christmas on the Square in Live Oak. (ROB WOLFE/Special to the Reporter)

Ward’s Famous Lights’ float lit up Live Oak as it took part in the lighted Christmas parade to end Christmas on the Square on Saturday night. (RON WOLFE/Special to the Reporter)

Live Oak Mayor Frank Davis, surrounded by city, Suwannee County and Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce officials as well as participants in the Jingle Bell Fun Run, lights the heritage Christmas tree in Festival Park on Thursday night to open the Christmas on the Square festivities. (ROB WOLFE/Special to the Reporter)

LIVE OAK — From the snow to the booths to the live performances to the lighted Christmas parade, it was (mostly) all there. Booths were spaced further apart — 10 feet in between — and the crowd wasn…