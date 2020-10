Subhead 36th annual event scheduled for Dec. 3-5 with new safety protocols.

Santa Claus visits with Evelyn, left, and Darcy Floyd at last year’s Christmas on the Square in Live Oak. The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the 36th annual festival will be held this year with safety protocols in place for the covid-19 pandemic. (SUWANNEE DEMOCRAT)

Thousands flock annually to downtown Live Oak for the Christmas on the Square festival. This year’s event will look a bit different with additional spacing between booths and sanitization tables set up. (SUWANNEE DEMOCRAT)

LIVE OAK — Tis the season for Christmas on the Square. The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce officially announced Tuesday that the annual festival that serves as a kickoff to the holiday season…