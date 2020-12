Subhead I-75 stretch named after local trooper killed in 2017.

A stretch of Interstate 75 was designated the Sergeant William T. Bishop Memorial Highway on Tuesday. Present for the dedication for the late Florida Highway Patrol trooper were Colonel Gene Spaulding, FHP director (from left); Charles Barnes, Bishop’s brother-in-law; Vanessa Barnes, Bishop’s sister; Chuck Brannan, District 10 state representative; and FHP Lt. Colonel Troy Thompson. (COURTESY)

GAINESVILLE — A Florida Highway Patrol master sergeant from Lake City was honored Tuesday when a portion of Interstate 75 was named in his honor. The stretch of interstate between mile markers 399…