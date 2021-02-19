‘A big deal’: Jolicoeur receives appointment to West Point

Subhead
Rep. Dunn surprised SHS senior with news this week.
-
Celebrating Timothy Jolicoeur’s appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point at Suwannee High on Thursday were teachers and staff that have helped the SHS senior receive that early admission. Those staff and teacher include coach John Wainwright, from left, Senior Chief Patrick Dawson, Tammy Boggus, Jay Jolicoeur (his father as well as science teacher), Jolicoeur, Melinda Griffith, Sandra Hurst, Ronnie Gray, Paula McMillan and Lt. Debra Kleinsmith. (COURTESY)
LIVE OAK — After a surprise phone call earlier this week, Timothy Jolicoeur was flying high.
Soon, the Suwannee High School senior hopes to be flying even higher as a pilot in the U.S. Army.
Neal…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.