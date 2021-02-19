‘A big deal’: Jolicoeur receives appointment to West Point

Celebrating Timothy Jolicoeur’s appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point at Suwannee High on Thursday were teachers and staff that have helped the SHS senior receive that early admission. Those staff and teacher include coach John Wainwright, from left, Senior Chief Patrick Dawson, Tammy Boggus, Jay Jolicoeur (his father as well as science teacher), Jolicoeur, Melinda Griffith, Sandra Hurst, Ronnie Gray, Paula McMillan and Lt. Debra Kleinsmith. (COURTESY)