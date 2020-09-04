All dolled up: White Springs native aims to turn collection into museum

  • Shirley Marshall talks about her doll collection with guests during a diorama at the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park. Marshall owns more than 600 dolls, including more than 300 black dolls. (FILE)
    Shirley Marshall talks about her doll collection with guests during a diorama at the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park. Marshall owns more than 600 dolls, including more than 300 black dolls. (FILE)
Doll collecting has been a lifetime hobby with therapeutic value for Shirley Marshall.  From Cabbage Patch dolls to Barbie dolls to Madame Alexander dolls — all of which could be worth thousands of…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.