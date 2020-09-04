All dolled up: White Springs native aims to turn collection into museum

Shirley Marshall talks about her doll collection with guests during a diorama at the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park. Marshall owns more than 600 dolls, including more than 300 black dolls. (FILE)

Doll collecting has been a lifetime hobby with therapeutic value for Shirley Marshall. From Cabbage Patch dolls to Barbie dolls to Madame Alexander dolls — all of which could be worth thousands of…