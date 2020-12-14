Youngs Park tennis courts in full swing

Subhead City, LCCCTA unveil four new courts for community to enjoy.

Genesis Wormely (from left) looks on as Abigayle Chadwick gets help in hitting a tennis ball from Dolly Robinson, Lake City Columbia Community Tennis Association president, during the ceremony opening The Tennis Courts at Youngs Park on Monday afternoon. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

For the first time in months, tennis balls were flying at the Youngs Park tennis courts. The tennis balls screaming all over the courts weren’t errant shots during a match, but the ceremonial…