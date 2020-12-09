Work begins on Humane Society’s Wellness Center

William Glover (left) and Kerry DeYoung put stakes in the ground Wednesday afternoon while doing preparation work for the James Montgomery Animal Wellness Center at the Lake City-Columbia County Humane Society. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The Lake City-Columbia County Humane Society’s campus is in the beginning stages of a metamorphosis. The site, which has housed the humane society and animal shelter buildings for years, is now in…