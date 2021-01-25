Westside is building for the future

Subhead Work begins on elementary school's multi-purpose building

Ken Wells, of Bubba’s Site Prep, uses an excavator to move dirt while prepping a site for the Westside Elementary School multi-purpose room. Construction on the project began last week and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The building for the future is happening both inside and out at Westside Elementary School. In addition to developing future leaders in the school, Westside is also working on a long-awaited…