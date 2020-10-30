Wellborn man, Salt Life co-founder, arrested in connection with teen's murder

Body

JACKSONVILLE — The suspect in the murder of a Columbia County teen was arrested Friday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Troy Hutto, the 54-year-old co-founder of the Salt Life brand, who now lives in Wellborn, was arrested by state troopers at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville in connection to a murder investigation in Riviera Beach. He faces manslaughter and possession of a firearm charges according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Department of Corrections.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, was found deceased in the Singer Island Hilton, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Duncan was found dead with a single gun shot wound, according to Palm Beach media reports.

According to the CCSO, Duncan’s parents requested the well-being check on Monday after Duncan had voluntarily left the county with a known individual, whose name was not released. It is unclear whether that known individual is Hutto or a second person is being sought.

