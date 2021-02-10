A walk in the park: Humane Society planning for dog park addition

Jordan Regar, Lake City Humane Society Community Development manager, and Damen Modlinski, a humane society adoptions counselor, walk Misty, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, on property that will serve as the humane society’s dog park. Misty, an 18-month-old dog, was found at the corner to two intersections tied to a post, is available to foster for possible adoption. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Property owned by the Lake City-Columbia County Humane Society is going to the dogs — literally. Trees have been cleared and lands are being prepped on the western side of the Humane Society’s…