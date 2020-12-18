Top Gear: CCFR purchases hoods to limit exposure to carcinogens in fires

Billy Brideson (from left), owner of 3rd Alarm Public Safety Training, stands with Tad Cervantes, CCFR assistant chief and Jeff Crawford, CCFR Chief, as they a show a new hood county firefighters will receive. The Nomex particulate hoods increase firefighter safety against carcinogens. The county fire department recently purchased 54 of the hoods with funds raised through a 3rd Alarm training session. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Rushing into burning buildings and structures on a daily basis is part of the job that Columbia County Fire Rescue firefighters signed on to perform. However, many times after they’ve doused a blaze…