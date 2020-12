Subhead Office will remain in Duval Place among $550K renovations.

Construction equipment and supplies sit adjacent next to the Duval Place Professional Office plaza Friday, where a portion of the building is being renovated to house the county’s Tourist Development Council and Economic Development offices. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

A new year will bring a new home for the Columbia County Tourist Development Council. And the TDC doesn’t even have to move far. The office will remain in the same building, but staff will be moving…