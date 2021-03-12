Summers receives surprise visit from governor

Madison DeSantis (from left), Casey Desantis and Gov. Ron DeSantis talk to Summers Elementary School students Thursday morning after the governor held a press conference at the Southside Sports Complex, across the street from Summers Elementary School, detailing recent covid vaccine distribution successes. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Their fingers and faces pressed against the school’s fence, several Summers Elementary School students attempted to eavesdrop on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press conference about covid-19 vaccines Thursday…