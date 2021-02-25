STEM taking root: Construction starting soon on new FGC building
An artist’s rendering of Florida Gateway College’s new STEM building. Construction will begin on the facility soon with a completion target of the second quarter of 2022. (COURTESY)
Florida Gateway College’s new STEM building will include several multipurpose areas for students to use and collaborate on projects, such as this one in an artist’s rendering. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the new facility on March 12. (COURTESY)
The main entry of Florida Gateway College’s new STEM building is depicted in an artist’s rending. The two-story facility costs $12.1 million, which is being funded through state appropriations and donations from the Foundation for Florida Gateway College. (Courtesy)
Florida Gateway College’s new STEM building will soon put down roots.
The FGC Board of Trustees unanimously awarded a bid at its Feb. 11 meeting to Culpepper Construction out of Tallahassee for the…
