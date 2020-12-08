Staff, council diagnose issues with utility projects as lack of leadership

Daniel Sweat (left), assistant city manager, gives a presentation about the city’s state of utilities, while Paul Dyal, Lake City’s executive director of utilities, sits and waits to address city council members during Monday night’s city council meeting. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

What has hindered the city’s progress on utility projects? According to city officials it’s a lack of leadership. During Monday night’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, assistant city…