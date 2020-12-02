Spreading holiday cheer: FGC holding inaugural Winter Wonderland

Mike McKee, Florida Gateway College executive director of media/public information, adjusts ornaments on a Christmas tree at the Wilson Rivers Library Wednesday afternoon. FGC will host its inaugural Winter Wonderland event 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The Florida Gateway College campus is turning into a winter wonderland. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus, inflatable Christmas characters, holiday music, a drive-in screen showing Christmas…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.