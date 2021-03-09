Showing off their abilities: Columbia’s Top Talent Round 2 slated for Friday.

Ronnie Collins (back row, far left), Columbia’s Top Talent founder, stands with local artists scheduled to compete in Friday’s contest. Singers scheduled to compete in the event are (in no particular order) Serenity Camiel, Jasmine Mosley, Daniel Fulton, Kerry Polingo, Tariq Shiver, Tristian Pentomino, James Williamson, Faith Ingram, Joanna Robertson and Cai’Laina Mobley. (COURTESY)

Only five slots are available, but there will be eight singers competing for those sacred spots. So singers hitting the stage at Friday night’s Columbia’s Top Talent contest will be looking to blow…