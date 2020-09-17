Sewer surprise: Facility’s first phase will cost $13M

-
Jamie Bell, public engineer with Jones Edmunds and Associates, presents the preliminary engineering report and the first phase of the wastewater treatment facility to the County Commission on Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Columbia County officials are moving forward with a wastewater treatment facility on the east side of Lake City at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park, although the project will cost more than…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.