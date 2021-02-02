Round 2 begins on covid vaccine

Subhead
Health department administers second shot to 1,136 people.
-
Columbia County Health Department Administrator Tom Moffses checks in an individual for his second covid-19 vaccine shot Tuesday. The health department administered 1,136 vaccines Tuesday, all second doses. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
When it came time to start administering the second round of covid-19 vaccines, the Columbia County Health Department went big.
The health department vaccinated 1,136 people Tuesday, the most it has…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.