Round 2 begins on covid vaccine

Subhead Health department administers second shot to 1,136 people.

Columbia County Health Department Administrator Tom Moffses checks in an individual for his second covid-19 vaccine shot Tuesday. The health department administered 1,136 vaccines Tuesday, all second doses. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

When it came time to start administering the second round of covid-19 vaccines, the Columbia County Health Department went big. The health department vaccinated 1,136 people Tuesday, the most it has…