Rodeo arena adding more RV spaces

Jay Lambert pulls wire from a large spool while working on upgrades at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. The facility is adding more RV campsites for events. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter) The Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is getting an upgrade that will allow it to corral more visitors into its RV camping facilities. For the past few days staff workers with Walt Graham… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.