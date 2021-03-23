Restored B-17 bomber to make pit stop at Florida Gateway Airport

-
The Aluminum Overcast, a restored B-17 bomber, will make a stop in Lake City this weekend. The restored World War II craft will offer flights to 10 people at a time for half an hour. Visitors will also be able to tour the outside of the plane at the Florida Gateway Airport. (COURTESY)
More than a 50 years ago, B-17 bombers roared across the skies helping the allies secure victory in the European theater during the World War II.
This weekend, Aluminum Overcast, a restored B-17…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.