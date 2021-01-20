Rehab Center receives vaccines

Subhead More than 75 patients, staff get second dose.

Brenda Lacy, left, receives a vaccination Tuesday from Kristen Tuten, a nurse consultant, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lake City. More than 75 patients and staff of the facility received the second dose of the vaccination Tuesday including Lacy, the Rehab Center’s administrator. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

January is proving to be the start of the vaccination season for several local residents. With doses of covid-19 vaccines arriving in the county, several groups of local residents are getting…