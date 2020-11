Subhead South Florida, Midwest buyers flock to Lake City

A single-family home on Lake City’s west side came under contingency contract in two weeks through Hallmark Real Estate of Lake City recently. Home sales in Columbia County continue to move quickly. (TODD WILSON/Lake City Reporter)

If you want to sell your house in Lake City or Columbia County, list it with a local Realtor and wait a week. OK, it might take a little longer. Maybe eight days. The track record for a speedy sale…