Providing stability: Sheet piling installed to stabilize U.S. 90 East

Construction workers use an excavator and other heavy machinery Tuesday afternoon while working on U.S. Highway 90 during a sheet piling operation to stabilize the roadway. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Before applying the finishing touches on a U.S. Highway 90 resurfacing project, one portion of the road needed more stable footing. That section of Duval Street (U.S. 90) has been reduced to single…