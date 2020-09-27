Political pioneers: More than 900 local women registered to vote in 1920

Subhead
By CHRISTOPHER M. ESING
Special to the Reporter
-
The Current Topics Club in 1906. Members included, from left, Mrs. J.L. Wells, Dadie Young (later Mrs. J.C. Sheffield), Janie Brown (first president, later Mrs. Burr L. Bixler), Mrs. F.A. Crowder, Mrs. J.C. Sheffield (1st), Mrs. W.H. Anthony, Ethel Warren (later Mrs. Herbert L. King), Mrs. James Wesley Stephens, May Vinzant (later G.J. Perkins) and Alice Appleyard (later Mrs. J.O. Clarkson). (COURTESY)
In 1920 following the passage of the 19th Amendment, voter registration opened to women in Lake City and Columbia County on Sept. 10 and remained open through Oct. 22. During that time, 916 women…
