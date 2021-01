Subhead Was training owner on new aircraft when wheel broke.

A small airplane flipped over on a grass airstrip in O’Brien on Friday afternoon after its front wheel broke after landing. (COURTESY SUWANNEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

O’BRIEN — A training flight on a new plane ended with the pilot airlifted to a hospital Friday. A small aircraft flipped over on the grass O’Brien Airpark runway off 117th Drive near 208th St…