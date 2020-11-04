Paralyzed vet finds peace in painting

Subhead Herrick’s work to be featured this month at Gateway Art Gallery.

Peter Herrick, a tetraplegic combat veteran from Fort White, paints using a modified paintbursh and a rotating easel. He is the November featured artist at the Gateway Art Gallery. (COURTESY)

One of Peter Herrick’s geometric abstract paintings. (COURTESY)

As a carpenter, Peter Herrick knows all about angles. Now, as an artist, Herrick uses those same angles to create his paintings that will be on display at the Gateway Art Gallery throughout November…