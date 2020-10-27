Parade of Homes attracts large crowd

A group of visitors exit the house at 567 NW High Point Drive Saturday while others prepare to enter on the 2020 Parade of Homes. The delayed event featured 10 newly constructed houses around Columbia County and drew a steady crowd both Saturday and Sunday. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

Isaiah Cully, the president of the Columbia County Builders Association, talks about the Parade of Homes with Cayleigh Tomlinson and Tina Farrell after showing them the house his IC Construction recently finished. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

The finished basement in a four-bedroom house at the Reserve at Jewel Lake was eye-catching to visitors on the 2020 Parade of Homes. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

The Parade of Homes may have featured fewer homes, but it was still met with a large turnout. Delayed by the covid-19 pandemic from its typical late spring schedule, the premier new-home building…