One killed in Q-Time casino shooting

Body

A disgruntled internet casino customer was shot and killed Saturday morning by a security guard after the patron opened fire inside the Q-Time 777 casino, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim’s identity has not been released. The Q-Time 777 casino is located on East Duval Street, just east of Cider Street.

According to Steven Khachigan, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the shooting victim, who was the suspect in the case, was a customer at the casino.

Khachigan said after an altercation at the casino, the suspect was asked to leave the casino by a security guard.

The suspect left the business, but returned a short time later armed with a firearm.

After re-entering the casino, the suspect began to open fire and the casino’s security guard engaged with the suspect and returned fire, striking the suspect, who reportedly died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.