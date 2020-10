Subhead Land from Sam and Vickie Griffis will benefit O2O wildlife corridor.

Sam ‘Buck’ Griffis and his wife, Vickie, donated their 68-acre farm, Sweet Gum Farm, to the North Florida Land Trust. (COURTESY)

A love of land and the Lake City Reporter led to North Florida Land Trust receiving a conservation easement in Columbia County. Sam “Buck” Griffis and his wife, Vickie, donated 68 acres of their…