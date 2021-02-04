Museum hosting dress sale fundraiser

-
Kim Estergren, Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum president-elect, and Harry Joiner, past president, work on moving dresses for the museum’s dress sale fundraiser today and Saturday. The sale will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the museum, 157 SE Hernando Avenue. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Visitors to the Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum will find more than history today. They’ll also find a plethora of beautiful dresses.
Kim Estergren, the museum’s president-elect, said…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.