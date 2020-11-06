Moving memorial: Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall on display here

Nancy Chauncey and her husband Stanley Chauncey, of Lake City, look at names on the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Thursday afternoon. The wall will be on display next door to the Honda of Lake City through Tuesday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Thomas “Tom” Johnson (from left) and Clayton Fleming, erect a portion of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Thursday morning. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Bill Huggins, American Legion Riders Director, and other Legion Riders follow deputies as they escort the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from the sheriff’s office Thursday morning. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Teresa Anderson has seen the Vietnam Memorial Wall before. But that didn’t lessen the emotions for the Lake City resident Thursday morning when the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall passed by. “It…