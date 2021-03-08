Marines raise $37K during Suwannee Lights event

The Tri-County Veterans Fund raised more than $37,000 from donations at the Suwannee Lights’ military display at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. SOSMP General Manager Teena Peavey presented the group with a check for $37,539.51 last month. Pictured are Pat Walsh, from left, Peavey, Russ Carson, Jim Kennedy, Jenny Parcels and Charles Tedesco. (COURTESY)

