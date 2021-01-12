LSHA board eyes dates to meet with interested parties
Shands Lake Shore Hospital has been closed since the end of August. The Lake Shore Hospital Authority is looking to schedule meetings soon with companies interested in providing services at the facility. (FILE)
The Lake Shore Hospital Authority is ready to start scheduling appointments: with companies interested in running the facility.
During the Hospital Authority’s meeting Monday evening, board members…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.