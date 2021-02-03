Local officer, trainer wins free truck

-
Don Meyer, a law enforcement officer and a concealed weapons instructor, won a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado in a registration contest from Legal Defense U.S. Law Shield. Meyer received the truck Wednesday at Rountree-Moore Chevrolet. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Don Meyer likes to joke he’s never won anything.
That’s no longer the case. On Wednesday, Meyer was gifted a 2021, fully-loaded Chevrolet Silverado Z-71 through a contest.
Meyer, a law enforcement…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.