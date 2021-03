Subhead Bam and JaJo, Starling to perform this weekend.

Tracy Starling will perform Saturday night at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. Bam and JaJo headline Friday’s performance. (COURTESY)

LIVE OAK — It’s finally happening folks. Live music will be back at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park north of Live Oak in the new screened-in porch at the SOS Café from 6-9 p.m. both Friday and…