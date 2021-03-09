Let the Bot Battle begin: Lake City’s Boatright enjoys BattleBots experience

Lake City’s Brian Boatright (right) competed with Team Extinguisher on BattleBots in the 2020 season. John Flaacke IV (second from right) is the team’s captain and his father John III and brother Ben were also on the team. (COURTESY)

It was an admittedly crazy idea. In 2019, Lake City’s Brian Boatright volunteered to spend three months in Orlando working at Maker Faire Orlando. The payoff? Pretty crazy too. Those three months…