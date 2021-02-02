LCMC begins $9M expansion project

Construction began Monday on a 12-bed, $9 million expansion project at Lake City Medical Center. The expansion consists of filling in a wing on the third floor of the hospital. (COURTESY) Lake City Medical Center has gone under the knife. Or saw. And hammer. A nearly $9 million expansion project began Monday at the hospital, which will include adding approximately 7,000 square feet… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.