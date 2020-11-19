Laying the cornerstone: Developer outlines SR 47 commercial project

-
An artist’s rendering of the Cornerstone Crossing at 47 development, which will include commercial, restaurants, grocery and retail sites, according to developer Scott Stewart. Work at the site is expected to begin next year. (COURTESY)
The State Road 47 and Interstate 75 interchange is about to get a facelift.
Construction will begin Cornerstone Crossing at 47, a multi-million commercial project that is being developed by local…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.