Lake City VA centennial time capsule includes covid era items

Lake City VA Medical Center Associate Director Chad Adams (from left), North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Director Tom Wisnieski and Disabled American Veterans state commander Thomas Ayala took turns digging into the west lawn of the Lake City VA Medical Center yesterday. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)

Though many may not wish to remember the effects covid has had on their lives, the Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Center is making a point to be sure future generations do just that. About a…