Subhead By SKYLAR BOONE Special to the Reporter

The Johnson family are royalty at Florida A&M University with three Miss FAMU’s and a Mr. FAMU. Pictured are Michelle Marva (from left), Vivian, Erika, Frederick and Frederick II. Vivian Bradley Johnson and Frederick Johnson are Lake City natives. (COURTESY)

TALLAHASSEE — Vivian Bradley and Frederick Johnson met long before attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. The two met in a local grocery store in Lake City. “My grandmother…