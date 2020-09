Subhead Animals can be transported with gift from Print City Graphics.

Annette Martin, Lake City-Columbia County Humane Society intake coordinator, stands next to a 2008 GMC box truck that was donated to the agency earlier this week. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

An unexpected gift will help the Lake City-Columbia County Humane Society continue to give back. The Humane Society’s quest to provide animal rescue services received a boost earlier this week when…