Hollingsworth knocks off incumbent Nash

Emilee Southwell (from left), Robby Hollingsworth and Zach Hollingsworth take a break from an election victory dinner Tuesday night after Robby Hollingsworth was elected the Columbia County Commission District 3 representative. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Political upstart Robby Hollingsworth pulled off an upset Tuesday night by defeating incumbent Sylvester “Bucky” Nash to earn the Columbia County Commission District 3 seat.
After months of…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.