Hollingsworth knocks off incumbent Nash

Emilee Southwell (from left), Robby Hollingsworth and Zach Hollingsworth take a break from an election victory dinner Tuesday night after Robby Hollingsworth was elected the Columbia County Commission District 3 representative. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Political upstart Robby Hollingsworth pulled off an upset Tuesday night by defeating incumbent Sylvester “Bucky” Nash to earn the Columbia County Commission District 3 seat. After months of…