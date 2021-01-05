Health department vaccinates 530 during drive-through event

Sara Driggers fills a syringe with the Moderna covid-19 vaccination Monday morning as local residents 65 and older get inoculated. The Columbia County Health Department vaccinated 530 people on Monday. Roughly 3,200 people have registered for the vaccination already. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Randall Tracy, left, and Frank Dunning, administer covid-19 vaccinations to a pair residents Monday morning in the Columbia Youth Soccer Association parking lot. The Columbia County Health Department began giving inoculations to local residents 65 and older on Monday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The lines weren’t long, but the Columbia County Health Department still made a lot of progress Monday. The health department began administering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine Monday to county…