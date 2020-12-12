Handled with care: FBC moves to protect stained glass windows

Workers from North Florida Glass work last week on placing new windows over the stained glass windows at the First Baptist Church of Lake City. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

North Florida Glass employees place a new double-paned window on the outside of one of the First Baptist Church of Lake City’s stained-glass windows. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

For 95 years, the stained glass windows protected the First Baptist Church of Lake City sanctuary from the elements. Now, the church has returned the favor. North Florida Glass has installed energy…