Good dog: K9 officer Rek retires after six years with CCSO
Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter thanks K9 officer Rek for his six years of service with the sheriff’s office. Rek was retired Monday and adopted by his handler/partner, Deputy Matthew Waddington. (COURTESY Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
The heat was blistering in June, but there was no slowing down for Rek.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer, Rek and his handler tracked a suspect for more than two miles before the…
